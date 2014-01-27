Finland's Outokumpu renews $1.23 bln loan

HELSINKI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Troubled stainless steel maker Outokumpu has signed an extension for a 900 million euro ($1.23 billion) loan until 2017 as part of its recapitalisation plan.

The Finnish firm, which has been hit hard by Europe’s economic slowdown and by overcapacity in the industry, in November announced a financing and asset sales plan that also includes a rights issue for later this quarter.

On Monday, the company said it had received commitments from 11 banks for the new loan that will mature in 2017, replacing a facility of the same amount maturing in 2015.

It said most bilateral lenders had also agreed to extend maturities until 2017.

Outokumpu said it planned to pledge assets as collateral for most of its loans.

“Following the completion of our financial plan ... Outokumpu’s financial position is expected to be significantly stronger,” chief financial officer Reinhard Florey said in a statement.