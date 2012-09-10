FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Outokumpu to cut 100 jobs in general stainless unit
September 10, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Finland's Outokumpu to cut 100 jobs in general stainless unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu said it would cut around 100 jobs in its general stainless unit to save costs.

Outokumpu said it will likely book non-recurring costs of around 5 million euros ($6.4 million) in the third quarter related to the job cuts. It said it expects cost savings of around 10 million euros as a result of the move.

In July, the company reported an underlying operating loss of 39 million euros for the April-June quarter and forecast weak conditions to continue in the current quarter, blaming weaker European demand and lower nickel prices. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

