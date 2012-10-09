Outokumpu: offer to sell Terni mill binding

HELSINKI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Finnish Outokumpu said its proposal to sell an Italian mill to win regulatory approval for buying ThyssenKrupp’s Inoxum unit was now binding.

Outokumpu’s offer to sell the Terni mill had raised fears the benefits of the 2.7 billion euro ($3.5 billion) Inoxum acquisition would be diluted.

The stainless steel maker Outkumpu said it still sees 200 million euro ($259.38 million) in annual savings from the deal, adding the planned mill divestment would not include Terni’s bright annealing production line.