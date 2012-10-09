FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Outokumpu: offer to sell Terni mill binding
October 9, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

Outokumpu: offer to sell Terni mill binding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Finnish Outokumpu said its proposal to sell an Italian mill to win regulatory approval for buying ThyssenKrupp’s Inoxum unit was now binding.

Outokumpu’s offer to sell the Terni mill had raised fears the benefits of the 2.7 billion euro ($3.5 billion) Inoxum acquisition would be diluted.

The stainless steel maker Outkumpu said it still sees 200 million euro ($259.38 million) in annual savings from the deal, adding the planned mill divestment would not include Terni’s bright annealing production line.

$1 = 0.7711 euros Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl

