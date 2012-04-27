FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Outokumpu profit falls, sees Q2 breakeven at best
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 27, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Outokumpu profit falls, sees Q2 breakeven at best

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 27 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu reported a fall in first-quarter profit and forecast its second-quarter operational results would be negative or break-even due to cheaper nickel.

Outokumpu’s January-March operating profit was 3 million euros ($3.97 million), down from 33 million euros a year ago. It missed an average forecast of 9.6 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll.

The Finnish company, which plans to buy ThyssenKrupp’s stainless steel business, also said it planned to cut 150-200 jobs at mills in Finland and the Netherlands. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.