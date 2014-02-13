FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Outokumpu trims loss on cost cuts
February 13, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Finland's Outokumpu trims loss on cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Stainless steelmaker Outokumpu reported a smaller-than-expected underlying loss for the fourth quarter and forecast an improvement in the current quarter after cost cuts helped to limit the impact of weaker stainless steel prices.

Outokumpu trimmed its quarterly underlying operating loss to 90 million euros ($122 million) from 169 million euros in the same quarter a year earlier. Analysts on average expected a loss of 122 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

The company said it would likely report a loss in the first quarter, but a smaller one than in the previous quarter due to higher market demand and some improvement in base prices.

$1 = 0.7359 euros Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Mark Potter

