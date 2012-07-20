FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's Outokumpu sees weakness persisting in Q3
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 20, 2012 / 6:22 AM / 5 years ago

Finland's Outokumpu sees weakness persisting in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 20 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu forecast weak business conditions would persist in the third quarter after booking a wider underlying quarterly operating loss, reflecting the weaker European economy and lower nickel prices.

Outokumpu said on Friday its second-quarter underlying operating loss reached 39 million euros ($47.8 million) compared with a loss of 5 million a year earlier.

The company, which said it expects a loss of around the same or slightly more in the third quarter, had warned last week that its second-quarter results were weaker than expected. ($1 = 0.8156 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.