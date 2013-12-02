FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Outokumpu shares jump on asset sales, rights issue
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 2, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Outokumpu shares jump on asset sales, rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Outokumpu, the world’s No. 1 stainless steel maker, opened 32 percent higher on Monday following the Finnish firm’s unexpected announcement of a rights issue and asset divestments.

Outokumpu, which has been hit hard by Europe’s economic slowdown and by overcapacity in the industry, on Saturday said it would divest some assets to ThyssenKrupp in exchange for cancelling a 1.25 billion euro ($1.7 billion) loan note.

It also announced plans to raise 650 million euros through a rights issue.

The shares were trading 31 percent higher at 49 euro cents by 0806 GMT.

$1 = 0.7345 euros Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.