FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Outokumpu says has not sought ThyssenKrupp loan waiver
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 19, 2013 / 1:51 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Outokumpu says has not sought ThyssenKrupp loan waiver

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds ThyssenKrupp declining to comment, background)

HELSINKI/FRANKFURT, June 19 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu on Wednesday said it had not sought a partial waiver on a 1.25 billion euro ($1.67 billion) loan note to German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp.

German monthly Manager Magazin reported that Outokumpu asked ThyssenKrupp to cancel some of this debt, which was part of a deal for Outokumpu to acquire ThyssenKrupp’s stainless steel unit, Inoxum.

“The article is purely speculative and uninformed,” said spokeswoman Saara Tahvanainen. “Outokupu has not asked for any waiver regarding the loan note.”

ThyssenKrupp declined to comment on Wednesday.

The acquisition of Inoxum, which closed late last year, was worth 2.72 billion euros, comprising 1 billion in cash and 491 million in shares in addition to the loan note.

The magazine report, without citing sources, said ThyssenKrupp might have to write down the value of this loan.

ThyssenKrupp said in its last annual report that the financial receivable outstanding, or Outokumpu’s payment obligation under the deal, had a current value of around 1.2 billion euros.

It also said the value of the payment could be adjusted by up to 200 million euros depending on conditions imposed under merger control law.

Outokumpu agreed to sell the Terni steel mill in Italy, one of Europe’s most modern, to appease regulators’ anti-trust concerns. Earlier this month, it said bids for the mill so far had been unsatisfactory.

$1 = 0.7467 euros Reporting by Ritsuko Ando, Marilyn Gerlach and Matthias Inverardi. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.