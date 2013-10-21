Outokumpu to get less than expected from VDM sale - sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steelmaker Outokumpu may get far less than anticipated for its high-performance alloy unit VDM, as a sector slump weighs on equity prices, three people familiar with the negotiations said.

Bids will likely value VDM at roughly 500 million euros ($685 million) including debt, half of Outokumpu’s initial price expectation of 1 billion euros, and less than the 600-700 million euros that bidders in August signalled they would accept, the sources said.

Outokumpu VDM has about 2,000 employees and offers metal products such as nickel alloys, titanium alloys or special stainless steels, used in highly corrosive environments such as in chemicals processing and the oil and gas sector.

Private equity investors Lindsay Goldberg, KPS Capital, Triton, Pamplona and Advent are set to hand in bids for VDM by a Tuesday deadline, the sources said on Monday.

Europe’s third-largest stainless steelmaker Aperam , which was floated by ArcelorMittal in 2011 and is 41 percent owned by the Mittal family, has also expressed interest buying VDM as part of a consortium with a private equity group, two people familiar the company said.

But it remained unclear whether the Luxembourg-based company would launch an offer at this stage, they added.

VDM, like the rest of the steel industry, is suffering from a severe slump and Outokumpu recently cut the division’s internal 2013 targets, one of the sources said.

Initially it had targeted 84 million euros in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, the source said, declining to specify the new target.

“That is weighing on valuations,” a different source said.

An industry source said, however, that in the long term VDM’s prospects were good.

“The high alloy parts is an extremely volatile market but in the long term it very profitable. VDM makes very specialised products in a market with little competition,” the person said.

Outokumpu is struggling to turn a profit from its 2012 acquisition of ThyssenKrupp’s unit Inoxum, which included VDM and made it the world’s No. 1 stainless steelmaker.

The VDM sale is seen one approach to ease Outokumpu’s strained financial position, the sources said.

Earlier this month Outokumpu said it planned to cut up to 1,000 jobs, stepping up cost-cutting to boost profitability.

Analysts have said that Outokumpu may have overpaid for Inoxum, particularly since it agreed to sell its highly efficient Terni mill in Italy to appease regulators.

Negotiations on Terni drag on, and the VDM sale has also not been a straight forward auction.

Outokumpu surprised some potential buyers by first accepting tentative bids and then starting a vendor due diligence before asking for new offers, two sources said.

Usually, sellers prepare a detailed report about the financial health of a company before they launch a sales process.

Outokumpu announced in May that it may sell VDM, which was created as Vereinigte Deutsche Metallwerke in 1930 by a merger of two German metal groups. In 1988, it was bought by Krupp, the steelmaker that eventually merged with Thyssen.

Outokumpu said it would update investors on the process when it announces its quarterly results on Nov. 1.

Investment banks Perella Weinberg and JP Morgan, which are managing the sale, declined to comment, as did the private equity groups and Aperam. ($1 = 0.7302 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli and Ritsuko Ando; editing by David Evans)