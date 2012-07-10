FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Outokumpu says Q2 hit by Europe, nickel prices
#Basic Materials
July 10, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Outokumpu says Q2 hit by Europe, nickel prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail on outlook, share reaction)

HELSINKI, July 10 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu said second-quarter results were weaker than expected due to economic uncertainty in Europe and lower nickel prices.

Outokumpu, which plans to merge with German group ThyssenKrupp’s Inoxum unit to better deal with overcapacity and price competition from Asia, said on Tuesday its underlying quarterly operational loss would be around 40 million euros ($49 million).

It previously forecast it would break even or post a slight loss. The results were due July 20.

“Continued economic uncertainty in Europe, the decline in the nickel price and destocking among distributors in the second quarter resulted in weaker than anticipated product and geographic mix and slightly lower stainless steel delivery volumes,” it said.

Its shares were down 1.3 percent to 0.68 euro by 0735 GMT.

The loss would be 80 million euros including costs such as raw material-related inventory and one-off items, the company said. ($1 = 0.8130 euro) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
