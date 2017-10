HELSINKI, July 10 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu warned that its second-quarter results were weaker than expected due to economic uncertainty in Europe and lower nickel prices, estimating its operational loss at 40 million euros.

Outokumpu said the quarterly loss including raw material-related inventory costs and one-off items would likely be around 80 million euros. The results are due on July 20. (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; editing by James Jukwey)