CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Outokumpu divests part of European stock operations
July 4, 2012 / 2:31 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Outokumpu divests part of European stock operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Company corrected its own statement. It expects to book a non-recurring marginal impairment in its second quarter accounts (not a marginal loss in its third quarter accounts)

HELSINKI, July 4 - Outokumpu Oyj : * Divests part of its European stock operations to Amari * Says Outokumpu will sell 10 of its stock operations in nine countries to Amari * Says total consideration of the transaction is expected to be EUR 15-20 million * Says following the transaction Outokumpu expects to book a non-recurring marginal impairment in its second quarter accounts (not a marginal loss in its third quarter accounts) * Says transaction is expected to be completed during the third quarter (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom, Editing by Anthony Barker)

