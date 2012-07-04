CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Outokumpu divests part of European stock operations

(Company corrected its own statement. It expects to book a non-recurring marginal impairment in its second quarter accounts (not a marginal loss in its third quarter accounts)

HELSINKI, July 4 - Outokumpu Oyj : * Divests part of its European stock operations to Amari * Says Outokumpu will sell 10 of its stock operations in nine countries to Amari * Says total consideration of the transaction is expected to be EUR 15-20 million * Says following the transaction Outokumpu expects to book a non-recurring marginal impairment in its second quarter accounts (not a marginal loss in its third quarter accounts) * Says transaction is expected to be completed during the third quarter (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom, Editing by Anthony Barker)