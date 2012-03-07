FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Finnish state fund buys 5.1 pct stake in Outotec
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 7, 2012 / 6:57 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Finnish state fund buys 5.1 pct stake in Outotec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

HELSINKI, March 7 (Reuters) - Finland’s state investment agency Solidium has bought a 5.1 percent stake in mining technology company Outotec for an average 39.10 euros per share and may increase its stake.

“Outotec’s prospects are good especially because the growth in the developing markets drives an increasing need for minerals and metals processing capacity,” Solidium managing director Kari Jarvinen said on Wednesday.

“Solidium might increase its holding in the company further, depending on market conditions.”

Outotec shares closed at 42.51 euros on Tuesday. The total investment was around 91 million euros ($119 million), Solidium said. ($1 = 0.7625 euro) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.