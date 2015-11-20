Finland's Outotec plans to cut up to 650 jobs

HELSINKI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Finnish mining technology company Outotec said on Friday it was planning to cut up to 650 jobs, or 13 percent of its workforce, and save 70 million euros ($75 million) annually in a bid to protect profitability amid deteriorating markets.

“The market situation in the mining and metals industry has further weakened during the recent months,” the company said in a statement.

The firm currently has about 5,000 employees.