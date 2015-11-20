FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Finland's Outotec to axe jobs as miners cut spending
#Basic Materials
November 20, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Finland's Outotec to axe jobs as miners cut spending

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds share reaction, results, government ownership)

HELSINKI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Finnish mining technology company Outotec said on Friday it was planning to cut up to 650 jobs, or 13 percent of its workforce, and save 70 million euros ($75 million) annually in a bid to protect profitability amid deteriorating markets.

“The global market in minerals and metals processing has further weakened during recent months,” chief executive Pertti Korhonen said.

Shares in the company, which are down 17 percent this year, rose 3 percent in early Helsinki trade.

Outotec is struggling as miners have cut spending due to low metal prices, and recent uncertainty regarding China’s growth prospects has further hit its business.

Earlier this month, the firm trimmed its full-year sales and profit forecast.

Outotec is 14-percent owned by Solidium, the government’s investment arm, which has recently increased its stake in the firm.

Out of the global job cut target, up to 160 positions are expected to be cut from Finland, the company said.

$1 = 0.9341 euros Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
