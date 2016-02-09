UPDATE 2-Mining tech firm Outotec misses profit forecast, shares fall 20 percent

* Q4 adjusted operating profit 17.6 mln euros, down 31 pct

* Analysts in Reuters poll expected 24.5 mln euros

* Proposes no annual dividend for first time

* Shares drop 20 pct

* Finnish state increased stake further in January (Adds CEO, analyst comments, share price, Finnish state’s ownership)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Finnish mining technology company Outotec missed fourth-quarter earnings forecasts and warned that demand from miners would weaken further this year, sending its shares down 20 percent on Tuesday.

It also proposed no annual dividend for the first time in its history since it was spun off from Outokumpu in 2006.

Nordic mining gear companies are struggling as miners cut spending due to low metal prices and uncertainty over growth in top metals consumer China. In November, Outotec announced plans to cut 650 jobs.

Its fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit fell 31 percent from a year earlier to 17.6 million euros ($19.8 million), missing analysts’ average estimate of 24.5 million in a Reuters poll.

Outotec, which builds plants, makes equipment and offers services for the metal and mineral processing industries, said it expected demand for its equipment to further contract this year, while services demand was expected to weaken as miners delay modernization and maintenance due to weak metals prices.

Benchmark copper, for instance, fell more than 25 percent last year.

It forecast a 2016 core operating profit margin of 2-5 percent, compared with 4.7 percent in 2015 and an average forecast of 6.0 percent in a Reuters poll.

“This reflects the rather poor visibility on the market. Uncertainty is great,” CEO Pertti Korhonen said.

Analysts said the outlook was poor given the company’s cost-cutting programme, and that Outotec was not balancing weakness in gear sales with its services business as well as its Nordic peers Metso and Atlas Copco.

“Their service business seems to be more dependent on larger modernization projects, which are discretionary for the customers. These orders will fluctuate a lot from quarter to quarter,” Pekka Spolander, analyst at OP Equities, said.

Shares in Outotec fell as much as 20 percent on Tuesday, and were down 18 percent at 2.93 euros at 1206 GMT. The shares have more than halved in the last six months. Shares of Danish rival FlSmidth, due to post results this week, fell 3.5 percent.

Outotec’s largest owner, Finnish state investment fund Solidium, increased its stake in January to 14.9 percent, according to the company’s shareholder register. It owned 11.4 percent a year earlier.

Solidium, which aims to strengthen its long-term ownership in companies seen as nationally important, declined to comment. It has previously backstopped rights issues in other troubled companies such as Talvivaara and Outokumpu . ($1 = 0.8927 euros) ($1 = 0.8912 euros) (Additional reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Mark Potter and Susan Thomas)