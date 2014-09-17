IK Investment Partners seeks $900mln listing for offshore firm OV Group - sources

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - European private equity firm IK Investment Partners has tapped JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to run a flotation of offshore services firm OV Group that could value the company at $900 million, two sources familiar with the matter said.

OV Group is targeting a Hong Kong listing, likely in the first half of 2015, the sources said on Wednesday, cautioning that the deal was still in early stages and plans could change.

OV Group consists of European company Vistra and Asian firm Offshore Incorporations Limited (OIL).

IK Investment Partners and JP Morgan declined to comment. Vistra, OIL and Morgan Stanley were not immediately available to comment. (Editing by Pamela Barbaglia)