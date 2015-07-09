FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian "bad bank" Immigon offers to buy back 850 mln eur of Volksbanken debt
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 9, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

Austrian "bad bank" Immigon offers to buy back 850 mln eur of Volksbanken debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 9 (Reuters) - Austrian “bad bank” Immigon, the wind-down vehicle for bailed out lender Volksbanken, said on Thursday it would buy back up to 850 million euros ($936 million) of Volksbanken debt from bondholders.

Volksbanken, crushed in the financial crisis after a break-neck expansion into eastern Europe, closed as a bank this month in order to wind down 7 billion euros worth of assets.

“Immigon has resolved ... on the launch of an invitation to holders or creditors of certain instruments to offer their outstanding instruments for purchase or prepayment (as applicable),” Immigon said in a statement.

“The anticipated maximum total consideration amount is 850 million euros,” it said.

The buyback would open on July 10 until July 28, Immigon said. ($1 = 0.9080 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.