Austrian "bad bank" Immigon offers to buy back 850 mln eur of Volksbanken debt

VIENNA, July 9 (Reuters) - Austrian “bad bank” Immigon, the wind-down vehicle for bailed out lender Volksbanken, said on Thursday it would buy back up to 850 million euros ($936 million) of Volksbanken debt from bondholders.

Volksbanken, crushed in the financial crisis after a break-neck expansion into eastern Europe, closed as a bank this month in order to wind down 7 billion euros worth of assets.

“Immigon has resolved ... on the launch of an invitation to holders or creditors of certain instruments to offer their outstanding instruments for purchase or prepayment (as applicable),” Immigon said in a statement.

“The anticipated maximum total consideration amount is 850 million euros,” it said.

The buyback would open on July 10 until July 28, Immigon said. ($1 = 0.9080 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Susan Fenton)