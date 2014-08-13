BRIEF-OVB Holding reports H1 sales up by 2.3% to EUR 103.7 million

Aug 13 (Reuters) - OVB Holding AG : * Says H1 total sales up by 2.3% to EUR 103.7 million * Says H1 EBIT of EUR 4.7 million, up 22.7% on the prior-year figure of EUR 3.9

million. * Says outlook for 2014 confirmed * Sees slight increase in sales for 2014 as a whole as against 2013 with stable

operating earnings on this basis * Says in H1, group’s EBIT margin based on total sales commission improved to

4.6% after 3.8% in same period of previous year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage