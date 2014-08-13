FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-OVB Holding reports H1 sales up by 2.3% to EUR 103.7 million
Sections
Featured
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 13, 2014 / 5:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-OVB Holding reports H1 sales up by 2.3% to EUR 103.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - OVB Holding AG : * Says H1 total sales up by 2.3% to EUR 103.7 million * Says H1 EBIT of EUR 4.7 million, up 22.7% on the prior-year figure of EUR 3.9

million. * Says outlook for 2014 confirmed * Sees slight increase in sales for 2014 as a whole as against 2013 with stable

operating earnings on this basis * Says in H1, group’s EBIT margin based on total sales commission improved to

4.6% after 3.8% in same period of previous year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.