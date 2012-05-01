FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Overseas Shipholding posts loss below estimates
May 1, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Overseas Shipholding posts loss below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Overseas Shipholding Group, the world’s second largest independent tanker operator, posted a quarterly loss lower than analysts’ expectations as it expanded its fleet and rates for larger vessels rose.

Time-charter equivalent (TCE) - used by the shipping industry as a standard measure of the average daily revenue performance of a vessel - revenue rose 4 percent to $214 million for the first quarter.

January-March net loss narrowed to $34.8 million, or $1.15 per share, from $34.6 million or $1.15 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Overseas Shipholding posted a loss of $1.22 per share.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss of $1.28 per share on revenue of $221.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The New York-based company’s shares, which have shed about 58 percent value in the last year, closed at $11.70 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

