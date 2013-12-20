FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Overstock plans to accept bitcoin next year- report
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2013 / 1:50 AM / 4 years ago

Overstock plans to accept bitcoin next year- report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ecommerce site Overstock.com Inc plans to be the first major United States retailer to accept the digital currency bitcoin, according to a report in the Financial Times.

Overstock’s chief executive Patrick Byrne told the FT in an interview that his company could start accepting the currency next year.

“I think a healthy monetary system at the end of the day isn’t an upside-down pyramid based on the whim of a government official, but is based on something that they can’t control,” said Byrne.

Overstock, which reported more than $1 billion in revenue last year, did not respond to requests for comment.

Bitcoin, which is not backed by physical assets and is not run by a person or group, trades 24 hours a day, every day. The supply of currency, which is determined by solving mathematics problems, is limited.

IAC’s dating site OKCupid has allowed bitcoin as a form of payment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.