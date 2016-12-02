DOL asks 5th Circuit for speedy ruling on OT rule

The U.S. Department of Labor on Friday asked a federal appeals court to expedite its decision on whether to revive a major Obama administration rule to extend mandatory overtime pay to 4.2 million workers.

The department is appealing a Texas federal judge's recent decision to enjoin the rule, which had been set to go into effect Dec. 1st. DOL, represented by the Department of Justice, urged the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to order briefing to wrap up by early February, with a decision following shortly after.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h3MJHK