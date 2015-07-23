Overtime pay proposal bashed by businesses at first House hearing

(Reuters) - Business officials at a U.S. House of Representatives’ hearing on Thursday said a move to make millions more Americans eligible for overtime pay would force them to make difficult decisions that would hurt workers and potentially shutter some companies.

Executives from CKE Restaurant Holdings Inc, which owns Carl’s Jr. and Hardee‘s, and MHY Family Services, a Pennsylvania nonprofit that serves at-risk youth, made the comments to the House Subcommittee on Workforce Protections at the first congressional hearing on a proposal released this month by the U.S. Department of Labor.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OoUEFY