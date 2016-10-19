Judge consolidates challenges to new overtime pay rule

A federal judge on Wednesday granted a bid by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups to consolidate their challenge to a new Obama administration rule extending mandatory overtime pay to millions of workers with a similar lawsuit by 21 states.

U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant in Sherman, Texas agreed to merge the two cases, both of which claim the U.S. Department of Labor exceeded its authority in issuing the rule in May. The judge, an appointee of President Barack Obama, was assigned to both cases after they were filed last month.

