10 months ago
Judge consolidates challenges to new overtime pay rule
October 19, 2016 / 8:11 PM / 10 months ago

Judge consolidates challenges to new overtime pay rule

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Wednesday granted a bid by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups to consolidate their challenge to a new Obama administration rule extending mandatory overtime pay to millions of workers with a similar lawsuit by 21 states.

U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant in Sherman, Texas agreed to merge the two cases, both of which claim the U.S. Department of Labor exceeded its authority in issuing the rule in May. The judge, an appointee of President Barack Obama, was assigned to both cases after they were filed last month.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2emAG4i

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
