Business groups lay groundwork for challenge to Obama's overtime pay expansion

(Reuters) - As the Obama administration prepares a proposal to make millions more Americans eligible for overtime pay, some businesses say they will work around the changes by cutting employees’ hours and benefits and are already thinking about potential litigation to challenge the rules once they are implemented.

The U.S. Department of Labor is expected to release proposed rules by the end of June that could roughly double the current income cap of $23,660 for employees to be eligible for overtime pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The department may also narrow a “white-collar exemption” so workers who spend less than half their time on management duties qualify for overtime protections.

