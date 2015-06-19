FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Business groups lay groundwork for challenge to Obama's overtime pay expansion
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 19, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Business groups lay groundwork for challenge to Obama's overtime pay expansion

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - As the Obama administration prepares a proposal to make millions more Americans eligible for overtime pay, some businesses say they will work around the changes by cutting employees’ hours and benefits and are already thinking about potential litigation to challenge the rules once they are implemented.

The U.S. Department of Labor is expected to release proposed rules by the end of June that could roughly double the current income cap of $23,660 for employees to be eligible for overtime pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The department may also narrow a “white-collar exemption” so workers who spend less than half their time on management duties qualify for overtime protections.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1H32NAO (Additional reporting by Jason Lange and Nathan Layne)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.