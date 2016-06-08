Republicans in U.S. Senate move to block overtime pay rule

A group of Republican U.S. senators on Tuesday introduced a measure that would kill a controversial Obama administration rule to extend mandatory overtime pay to more than 4 million workers.

The resolution, sponsored by 44 lawmakers, would also block the administration from passing any similar rule without congressional approval. But it is unlikely that opponents of the rule will have enough votes to overcome a veto from President Barack Obama.

