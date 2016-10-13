FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
States urge judge to block OT pay rule pending legal challenge
October 13, 2016 / 6:51 PM / 10 months ago

States urge judge to block OT pay rule pending legal challenge

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A group of 21 states has asked a federal judge to block an Obama administration rule to extend mandatory overtime pay to more than 4 million workers, saying it will cost states millions of dollars and turn them into "mere vassals" of the federal government.

The states, led by the attorneys general of Texas and Nevada, moved for a preliminary injunction on Wednesday in federal court in Sherman, Texas, asking U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant, an Obama appointee, to stop the rule from taking effect Dec. 1 pending the outcome of their lawsuit filed last month challenging the rule. The states claim the administration exceeded its authority by adopting the rule.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2e8OUcS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
