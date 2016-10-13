States urge judge to block OT pay rule pending legal challenge

A group of 21 states has asked a federal judge to block an Obama administration rule to extend mandatory overtime pay to more than 4 million workers, saying it will cost states millions of dollars and turn them into "mere vassals" of the federal government.

The states, led by the attorneys general of Texas and Nevada, moved for a preliminary injunction on Wednesday in federal court in Sherman, Texas, asking U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant, an Obama appointee, to stop the rule from taking effect Dec. 1 pending the outcome of their lawsuit filed last month challenging the rule. The states claim the administration exceeded its authority by adopting the rule.

