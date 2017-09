Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ovostar Union NV :

* 9M revenue $53.4 million versus $54.0 million

* 9M operating profit $18.1 million versus $15.1 million

* 9M net profit $18.8 million versus $14.9 million

* 9M EBIITDA $21.1 million, up 19 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)