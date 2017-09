Aug 29 (Reuters) - Ovostar Union NV :

* Says H1 revenue $35 million versus $33.1 million year ago

* Says H1 total comprehensive loss $36.5 million versus Income $6.8 million year ago

* Says H1 operating profit $11.4 million versus $6.8 million year ago