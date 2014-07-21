FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BC Partners hires BoA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs for OVS listing - sources
#Financials
July 21, 2014

BC Partners hires BoA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs for OVS listing - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - European private equity firm BC Partners has appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs to run the IPO of its OVS Industry fashion chain, part of Gruppo Coin, several sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

OVS, which sells clothes and accessories, will be carved out of Italian retailer Gruppo Coin and list on the Milan’s Stock Exchange in autumn, one of the sources said.

In 2013 OVS reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 136 million euros on revenue of just under 1 billion euros.

Bank of America and Goldman Sachs were not available for immediate comment.

Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Freya Berry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
