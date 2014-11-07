FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Danish ship fuel supplier OW Bunker files for bankruptcy
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
November 7, 2014 / 6:37 PM / 3 years ago

Danish ship fuel supplier OW Bunker files for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The world’s largest ship fuel supplier OW Bunker said it would file for bankruptcy as soon as possible to the probate court in Aalborg in the northern part of Denmark.

OW Bunker said on Thursday it has discovered fraud by senior employees in its Singapore-based subsidiary.

“As a result of the internal investigation, it has been decided to report two key employees in the Singapore-based subsidiary Dynamic Oil Trading,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.