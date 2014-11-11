FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore port authority says little disruption to bunker supply after OW Bunker bankruptcy
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 11, 2014 / 3:41 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore port authority says little disruption to bunker supply after OW Bunker bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said on Tuesday that it expects minimal disruption to supplies of bunker shipping fuel in the country’s port following the bankruptcy of Denmark’s OW Bunker.

“There are currently more than 60 bunker suppliers in Singapore, and OW Bunker Far East (Singapore) Pte Ltd accounted for less than three percent of the 42.6 million metric tonnes supplied in Singapore in 2013,” the MPA said in a statement.

It added that it was now working with the Singapore Shipping Association and International Bunker Industry Association to try to limit the impact of OW Bunker’s demise on operations in its port, which is the the world’s largest for bunkering.

OW Bunker collapsed under the weight of losses of more than $125 million at its Singapore-based subsidiary Dynamic Oil Trading, which pushed its debts to $750 million and prompted banks to refuse to extend further credit. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.