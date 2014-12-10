FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish investors to investigate OW Bunker collapse
December 10, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Danish investors to investigate OW Bunker collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - A group of the largest Danish institutional investors has initiated an investigation of the collapse of ship fuel supplier OW Bunker, they said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

“The purpose of the investigation is to understand the events leading up to the bankruptcy and to obtain information that can be used to determine whether there are grounds for asserting legal liability,” the statement said.

The group of institutional investors include, among others, ATP, PFA, AP Pension, DIP, Industriens Pension, JOEP, Maj Invest, PensionDenmark and SEB. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

