Altor plans to sell up to 60 pct of OW Bunker via IPO
March 5, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

Altor plans to sell up to 60 pct of OW Bunker via IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 5 (Reuters) - Danish ship fuel supplier OW Bunker said Nordic private equity company Altor aimed to sell up to 60 percent of it shares via an initial public offering (IPO).

“It will be between 40 and 60 percent that will be sold. In addition to that, a small amount of new shares will be sold,” OW Bunker Chief Executive Jim Pedersen told Reuters on Wednesday.

OW Bunker, which has a share of around 7 percent of the global shipping fuel market, said on Wednesday it intended to list its shares on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen, confirming what sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

