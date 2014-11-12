FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore barge involved in Hin Leong's claim against OW Bunker arrested
November 12, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore barge involved in Hin Leong's claim against OW Bunker arrested

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A shipping fuel delivery barge Laguna was arrested on Wednesday by a law firm acting for Singapore-based trader Hin Leong in a claim stemming from the bankruptcy of Denmark’s OW Bunker, according to court documents and a legal source.

A Singapore Supreme Court document showed that Laguna was arrested at 12.30 a.m. Singapore time (1630 GMT) by Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP.

Rajah and Tann issued a writ of summons on Nov. 8 on behalf of Hin Leong Trading against O.W. Bunker Far East (Singapore) for about $1.3 million worth of bunker fuel delivered to the vessel Laguna at Universal Terminal on or about Nov. 5, one of the documents showed. (Reporting By Jane Xie and Jessica Jaganathan)

