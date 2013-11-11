FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 11, 2013 / 9:00 AM / 4 years ago

O.W. Bunker planning Copenhagen share sale- paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Danish shipping fuel company, O.W. Bunker, is planning to sell shares in Copenhagen in a flotation that could value the company at up to $895 million, business daily Borsen wrote on Monday.

The company, one of the world’s largest shipping fuel suppliers with a global market share of around 6 percent and 60 tanker vessels, posted turnover of more than 80 billion Danish crowns ($14.32 billion) last year.

Private equity company Altor has owned the company since 2007. The market value of O.W. Bunker is estimated at between 4 billion Danish crowns ($715.92 million) and 5 billion ($715.9-894.9 million), Borsen said.

A partner in Altor, Soren Johansen, told Borsen that no final decision has yet been made regarding a listing.

“O.W. Bunker is a solid company that offers services to a global industry and which is a growing company, so in theory, a flotation would make sense,” Johansen said.

Altor has engaged investment bank Morgan Stanley and Altor-owned Carnegie to look into the flotation, Borsen said.

