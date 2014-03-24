FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark's OW Bunker IPO fully subscribed - sources
March 24, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

Denmark's OW Bunker IPO fully subscribed - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 24 (Reuters) - An initial public offering (IPO) by Danish ship fuel supplier OW Bunker IPO-OWBT.CO is fully subscribed throughout the price range of 120-150 Danish crowns ($22.16-$27.70) per share, two sources familiar with the matters said on Monday.

“We have seen great interest from both retail and institutional investors,” one source said.

The firm, planning to complete its initial public offering (IPO) and listing in Copenhagen by April 2 at the latest, said last week it hoped to raise 110 million Danish crowns ($20.5 million) from selling new shares, in part to pay down debt.

Main shareholder private equity company Altor has said it could also raise as much as 3.2 billion crowns if it sells the maximum amount of existing shares under consideration at the top price.

$1 = 5.4161 Danish Crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Keiron Henderson

