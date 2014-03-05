Danish ship fuel supplier OW bunker plans IPO

COPENHAGEN, March 5 (Reuters) - Danish ship fuel supplier OW Bunker said on Wednesday it plans an initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen exchange.

“The contemplated IPO is expected to consist of an issue of new shares by the company and a partial sale of existing shares by the company’s major shareholder,” OW Bunker said in a statement. It did not disclose how much it expected to raise from the IPO.

Private equity group Altor has owned OW Bunker since buying its parent Wrist Group in July 2007. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Mark Heinrich)