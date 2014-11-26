Fleet-owning unit of bankrupt OW Bunker taken over-fleet manager

COPENHAGEN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - OW Tanker, a unit of bankrupt OW Bunker and owner of its marine fuel supply ships, has been taken over by a newly-created company, the fleet manager told Reuters on Wednesday.

Henrik Pedersen said the takeover by Alba Tanker ApS, which has the trustees of the bankrupt company on its board, is part of the process of securing assets for the estate. Denmark’s OW Bunker had been the largest marine fuel supplier in the world.

“We are not a very big part of the company,” Pedersen said by telephone. “We’re the ship-owning part of OW Bunker and Trading. And that was our biggest client, of course, but we have always been run as a separate company.”

OW Tanker owns 10 vessels according to its website.