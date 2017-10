July 23 (Reuters) - Owens & Minor Inc posted a higher profit for the second quarter and said it would buy the healthcare third-party logistics unit of Germany’s Celesio AG for about $158 million to enter the European healthcare market.

Owens & Minor’s second-quarter net profit rose to $30.1 million, or 48 cents per share, from $29.2 million, or 46 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose about 3 percent to $2.19 billion.