UPDATE 2-Owens Corning posts Q1 loss; shares fall
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Owens Corning posts Q1 loss; shares fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 loss per share $0.38 vs EPS $0.19 yr ago

* Q1 adj EPS $0.09 vs est $0.31

* Sees additional charges of $80 mln

* Shares fall 9 percent

April 25 (Reuters) - Building materials maker Owens Corning reported a first-quarter loss as it took charges related to cost reductions, including facility closures in Europe, sending its shares down 9 percent.

The company recorded $55 million in charges during the quarter, $34 million of which are related to severance, it said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Owens Corning, known for its Pink Panther mascot and trademark PINK glass fiber insulation, said it expects additional charges of about $80 million during 2012 and 2013.

First quarter net loss was $46 million, or 38 cents per share, compared with a profit of $24 million, or 19 cents per share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 9 cents a share.

Revenue rose about 9 percent to $1.35 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.30 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Toledo, Ohio-based company fell to $31.42 in morning trade on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange, making the stock one of the top percentage losers on the exchange. They were trading down 7 percent at $32.26.

