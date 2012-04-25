UPDATE 1-Owens-Illinois profit beats expectations

* Q1 adjusted EPS $0.73 vs est $0.69

* Q1 sales flat at $1.74 billion

April 25 (Reuters) - Glass-container manufacturer Owens-Illinois Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped partly by cost cuts.

The company said it increased production and inventory levels in the first quarter in anticipation of a seasonally strong second quarter.

For the quarter ended March 31, the company posted net earnings from continuing operations of $122 million, or 73 cents per share, compared with $83 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales were flat at $1.74 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 69 cents, on revenue of $1.76 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Perrysburg, Ohio-based Owens-Illinois closed at $24.50 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have gained 74 percent of their value in the last seven months.