FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Owens-Illinois profit beats expectations
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 9:10 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Owens-Illinois profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 adjusted EPS $0.73 vs est $0.69

* Q1 sales flat at $1.74 billion

April 25 (Reuters) - Glass-container manufacturer Owens-Illinois Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped partly by cost cuts.

The company said it increased production and inventory levels in the first quarter in anticipation of a seasonally strong second quarter.

For the quarter ended March 31, the company posted net earnings from continuing operations of $122 million, or 73 cents per share, compared with $83 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales were flat at $1.74 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 69 cents, on revenue of $1.76 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Perrysburg, Ohio-based Owens-Illinois closed at $24.50 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have gained 74 percent of their value in the last seven months.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.