FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela likely to seek annulment in $455 mln Owens-Illinois award-lawyer
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 3 years ago

Venezuela likely to seek annulment in $455 mln Owens-Illinois award-lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, March 12 (Reuters) - Venezuela is likely to seek the annulment of a World Bank tribunal award that orders it pay U.S. bottle maker Owens-Illinois $455 million in compensation for nationalization, a lawyer for the South American country said on Thursday.

Owens-Illinois announced earlier on Thursday that the World Bank’s International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) had issued a decision in the case.

“It’s probable that an annulment or other revisions will be sought,” said lawyer Diego Brian Gosis with Argentine firm Guglielmino & Asociados, adding that Venezuela has 120 days to request an annulment. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.