June 29 Alternative asset manager Owl Rock,
which launched in 2016 and now manages more than US$3bn in
assets, and Regents of the University of California have formed
a strategic loan fund aimed at expanding the firm’s middle
market direct lending platform.
The two parties have each committed an initial US$100m in
equity capital, according to a June 22 regulatory filing.
The fund, structured as a 50-50 joint venture between Owl
Rock Capital Corp, one of the firm’s two business development
companies (BDCs), and Regents, the governing board of the
University of California system, is expected to invest in senior
secured loans that are made to middle market companies or in
broadly syndicated loans.
BDCs are specialized investment funds that lend to US
mid-sized companies. Funds include both publicly traded vehicles
with shares listed on an exchange as well as private unlisted
vehicles.
The off balance sheet vehicle will allow Owl Rock Capital
Corp to employ additional leverage beyond the one-to-one total
debt to equity cap for BDCs. Such off balance sheet investment
strategies have been used by BDCs as a means to enhance
portfolio returns when investing in a lower yielding
environment.
BDC managers have used joint ventures of varying strategies,
not only to boost yields, but also as a means to increase scale,
commit larger amounts of capital and invest in bigger
transactions.
Ares Capital Corp, the largest BDC by market capitalization
and total assets, and asset manager Varagon Capital Partners
announced the Senior Direct Lending Program joint venture in
2015. Regents also entered into a joint venture with Goldman
Sachs BDC in 2014, according to regulatory filings.
Lenders to middle market businesses, including BDCs, as well
as commercial finance companies and other direct lending
platforms, have seen asset spreads erode as institutional
investors chasing yield have increasingly turned to middle
market loans.
Middle market institutional term loan yields have declined
for three consecutive quarters to 6.22% in the most recent
three-month period, Thomson Reuters LPC data show.
This year through June 27, LPC has tracked approximately
US$28.6bn in total middle market fundraising, including capital
allocated to debt funds and separately managed accounts, as well
as BDC equity raises and middle market collateralized loan
obligations. This follows a total of US$59bn raised last year
for middle market lending strategies.
New loan supply has not kept pace with demand and existing
portfolio companies have also sought to take advantage of
investor appetite to slash borrowing rates, leaving lenders to
deploy repayments at lower yields.
Regents had previously invested in Owl Rock, according to
regulatory filings.
An Owl Rock spokesperson declined to comment. A spokesperson
for Regents did not return a telephone call or e-mails seeking
comment.
Owl Rock was founded by Douglas Ostrover, a founder of GSO
Capital Partners, Blackstone Group’s credit investment unit,
Marc Lipschultz, a former global head of energy and
infrastructure at KKR, and Craig Packer, a former co-head of
leveraged finance in the Americas at Goldman Sachs.
Owl Rock Capital Corp made its first portfolio company
investment in April 2016 and as of March 31 its portfolio
consisted of 60.7% first-lien debt investments and 39.3%
second-lien debt investments, according to a May 10 regulatory
filing.
Between April 1, 2017 and June 16, 2017, Owl Rock funded
US$629.7m in commitments in new portfolio companies, according
to a June regulatory filing.
New portfolio investments include travel document services
provider CIBT Global Inc, power tool manufacturer Blount
International, food service disposables distributor Dade Paper &
Bag and veterinary hospital operator PetVet Care Centers.
