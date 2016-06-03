FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Packer starts at Owl Rock Capital Partners
June 3, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Packer starts at Owl Rock Capital Partners

Kristen Haunss

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - Craig Packer, the former co-head of leveraged finance in the Americas at Goldman Sachs, has started at the investment firm Owl Rock Capital Partners, according to sources.

Packer founded Owl Rock with Douglas Ostrover, a founder of GSO Capital Partners, and Marc Lipschultz, who was previously global head of energy and infrastructure at KKR.

Owl Rock Corp is a business development company that will originate, underwrite and invest in senior secured and unsecured loans, subordinated loans and mezzanine debt.

Packer joined Goldman Sachs in 2006 as head of high-yield capital markets and was named a partner in 2008, according to Owl Rock’s website. Prior to Goldman, he was global head of high-yield capital markets at Credit Suisse.

Packer declined to comment. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Jon Methven)

