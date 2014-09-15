FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ownership Capital raises $750 mln from pension funds for 10-year investments
September 15, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

Ownership Capital raises $750 mln from pension funds for 10-year investments

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Dutch investment firm Ownership Capital on Monday said it had raised $750 million from UK and European pension funds and would look to buck the industry norm by investing in its target companies for 10-years.

By investing for longer - mutual funds normally hold their positions for three to five years - the fund hopes to create value by working with management to improve governance over the long term, it said in a statement.

“Investments are made with a ten-year time horizon, an unprecedented approach for a public equity manager, seeking to align the long-term success of well-managed companies with the long-term obligations of pension funds,” it said.

The Unilever UK Pension Fund, The Pensions Trust, the Environment Agency Pension Fund and one unnamed pension fund committed the money, Amsterdam-based Ownership Capital said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)

