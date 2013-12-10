FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oxford Instruments agrees to buy Andor Technology
December 10, 2013 / 4:50 PM / 4 years ago

Oxford Instruments agrees to buy Andor Technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s Oxford Instruments has agreed to buy Andor Technology for 176 million pounds ($289 million) after its raised bid was accepted by the board of the scientific digital camera maker on Tuesday.

Oxford Instruments, which designs and manufactures tools for industry and research, had offered 500 pence per share in cash for Andor Technology last month, but the approach failed to impress Andor’s board.

Its final offer of 525 pence, made on Friday, was conditional on it winning the backing of the Northern Ireland-based company. It represents a 31 percent premium to Andor’s share price in November before Oxford’s approach was made public.

“After several months spent carefully evaluating our strategic alternatives, the Board believes that the offer represents the best possible means of maximising shareholder value in the short to medium term,” Andor Chairman Colin Walsh said.

