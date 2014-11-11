UPDATE 1-Oxford Instruments sees full-year at low end of market view

(Adds comments from CEO & finance director, details, share movement)

By Noor Zainab Hussain

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Oxford Instruments Plc, a maker of nanotechnology tools, said it expected full-year performance at the lower end of market expectations, hurt by weak trading in the first half.

Oxford shares fell as much as 5.8 percent on Tuesday morning, making them one of the top percentage losers on the FTSE Midcap index.

Revenue on an organic basis for the first half ended Sept. 30 fell 5.9 percent to 178.5 million pounds ($282.8 million), while pretax profit before adjustments fell 25 percent to 15.4 million pounds.

The first half was hit by a strong pound and weaker demand from Russia and Japan, the company said. Oxford gets only about 9 percent of its total revenue from the UK.

Its Russia operations suffered due to political turmoil in the region, the impact of falling oil prices on Russian economy and a fall in the rouble, two top company executives said.

Sales from Russia plummeted 80 percent in the first half, Finance Director Kevin Boyd told Reuters, adding that the country contributed 2 percent to sales in the period compared with 5-6 percent in previous years.

Its Japanese operations were hurt by a fall in orders due to lower spending on technology, Chief Executive Jonathan Flint said.

Japan accounted for 7 percent of its first-half sales, down from 10 percent a year earlier, Boyd said.

Oxford Instruments, which makes maintenance systems and parts for CT and MRI scanners, said second-half results were expected to be ahead of a year earlier, helped by new products and improved economic conditions in the United States and UK.

Organic orders from North America, its biggest market, rose 28.7 percent in the first half, with strong demand for its tools used for securely coding financial transactions, CEO Flint said.

Orderbook currently stood at 147.9 million pounds, up from 123 million pounds a year earlier. Flint said about 70 percent of the orders will be deliverable in the second half.

Oxford Instruments, which bought digital camera maker Andor Technology in December, will make smaller bolt-on acquisitions in the next two years, CEO Flint said.

Oxford declared an interim dividend of 3.7 pence per share, a rise from the 3.36 pence a year earlier.

Oxford shares were down 2.7 percent at 1107 pence at 0938 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6311 British pound) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)