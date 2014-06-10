FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Oxford Instruments full-year profit rises marginally
June 10, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Oxford Instruments full-year profit rises marginally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects year in second paragraph to 2014 from 2013)

June 10 (Reuters) - Technology tools maker Oxford Instruments Plc said full-year adjusted pretax profit rose marginally, after benefits from an increase in orders were partially offset by a strong pound.

Oxford Instruments, which makes CT and MRI maintenance systems and parts, cryogenic systems and nanotechnology tools, said adjusted pretax profit rose to 47.1 million pounds ($79 million) in the year ended March 2014, from 47 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2.7 percent to 360.1 million pounds, with a contribution of 27.4 million pounds from acquisitions in the period, the company said.

Adverse foreign exchange rate movements reduced reported sales by 5.9 million pounds, it said. ($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

