Oxford Instruments slashes 7 pct of workforce to cut costs
#Earnings Season
June 9, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Oxford Instruments slashes 7 pct of workforce to cut costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Oxford Instruments Plc, a maker of nanotechnology tools, said it had cut 7 percent of its workforce, or 160 jobs, as a part of planned cost reductions.

The company said it estimates cost savings of around 8 million pounds this financial year, higher than the 6 million pounds it earlier expected to add to its operating profit 2015/16 onwards.

Oxford Instruments, which makes maintenance systems and parts for CT and MRI scanners, said the plan also included the closure of six of its smaller sites, to be completed by the end of the first half.

Chief Executive Jonathan Flint said the company expects to return to organic growth in the coming year, with potential for margin improvement in the medium term.

The company said on Tuesday its full-year adjusted pretax profit slumped 24.4 percent, hurt mainly by weak trading in Russia and Japan.

$1 = 0.6507 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

